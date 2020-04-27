Montgomery County’s COVID-19 death count increases by 30
Coronavirus cases in county increase 45% in a week
This story was updated at 12:15 p.m. on April 27, 2020, to include more case data.
On Monday morning, the Maryland Department of Health added 30 new deaths to the total in Montgomery County — the highest increase the county has had in one day.
The death toll is now at 190 in the county.
It’s not clear when those deaths happened or were first known. The statewide total increased 31 on Monday and other counties besides Montgomery County also recorded increases.
However, in figures released on Sunday, the state had a category of “data not available” at the end of the county list, with 132 deaths in that column.
On Monday, that category was gone, indicating that that group of deaths recorded on Sunday might have been divided by county in Monday’s figures.
There are also 20 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Monday, in which COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Over the past week, confirmed coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increased 45%.
There have been 3,843 confirmed cases in the county, according to data released Monday morning by the state Department of Health. The case count increased by about 5%, or 198 cases, since Sunday morning.
Across the state, there have been 19,487 known cases of the virus — an increase of 906 overnight.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, posted on Twitter that the state was “reporting a record 8,311 test results today.”
There have been 858 deaths and 87 “probable” deaths in the state.
More than 85,400 people have had negative test results and 1,263 people have been released from isolation.
New data show that 1,513 patients are currently hospitalized, 978 are in acute care, 535 are in intensive care and 4,101 are no longer hospitalized.
Montgomery County has had the second highest number of cases behind Prince George’s County, with 5,263 cases. Garrett County has the fewest, with 4 known cases.
The most cases, 3,556, continue to be found in people ages to 50 and 59. The most deaths have occurred in people age 80 or older. There have been 228 known cases in children up to age 9.
Women account for 10,460 cases and 412 deaths. There have been 9,027 cases and 446 deaths among men.
African Americans continue to account for the highest number of cases and deaths — 7,085 and 353, respectively. Whites follow with 4,498 cases and 328 deaths.
There have been 3,077 cases and 56 deaths among Hispanics, and 384 cases and 33 deaths among Asians.
