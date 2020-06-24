Montgomery County’s COVID-19 cases increase less than 1% for 12 of 13 days
County still meeting nine of 10 benchmarks for reopening
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County has increased by less than 1% for 12 of the last 13 days.
On Wednesday, the county recorded 79 more cases to bring its total to 14,283, which was a 0.56% increase from Tuesday, according to the latest state Department of Health data.
The daily increase of cases in the county has been in single digits in percentage every day starting May 2.
The county has been using 10 benchmarks as a guide for reopening and to determine when it is safe to lift social distancing restrictions. The county dashboard, which is updated at 2 p.m. daily, shows nine of 10 benchmarks met or “showing significant progress.”
The nine benchmarks as of Tuesday afternoon are:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 174 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: seven (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 62 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 59% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 38% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 6% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: four (three-day average); 13 declining days
● Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 67 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 68% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
The one benchmark that the dashboard shows hasn’t been met is:
● Tests administered: 1,485 (three-day average); 4% testing capacity in the last 30 days (the county’s goal is to test 5% of its population each month)
The county added three new confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The total of confirmed deaths in the county is now 688.
Another 40 deaths are considered “probable,” meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause on a death certificate but it has not been confirmed through a laboratory test.
Across the state, there have been 65,337 cases of the coronavirus, as of Wednesday morning.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com