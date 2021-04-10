Montgomery County’s COVID-19 case rate about half of state’s

Montgomery County’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people is about half as high as the state’s rate.

In the county, about 11 people out of every 100,000 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past week. The rate statewide is about 22.7.

Since late February, the state has seen a steady increase in its case rate, up from 12.4 on Feb. 21. Montgomery County’s rate has fluctuated slightly in the same timeframe.. The rate in Montgomery County on Feb. 21 was 10.8 only slightly lower than Saturday’s rate of 11.2.

On Saturday, there were 138 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Montgomery County. There have been 67,911 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Two new deaths were reported on Saturday, raising the toll to 1,445.

Across Maryland, there have been 425,247 confirmed cases of the virus and 8,258 deaths.

According to the state Department of Health, 393,822 Montgomery County residents (37.5%) are at least partially vaccinated, and 242,889 (23.1%) are fully vaccinated.

In Maryland, about 2 million people (33.8%) are partially vaccinated and 1.3 million (21.9%) are fully vaccinated.