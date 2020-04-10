Montgomery County’s coronavirus cases increase 14% in a day
State reports five new deaths in county
This story was updated at 10:40 a.m. on April 10, 2020 to include more data on cases and deaths.
Montgomery County had 1,388 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Friday morning, an increase of 14% since Thursday.
New figures released Friday by the Maryland Department of Health shows 34 coronavirus deaths in Montgomery County, up five from Thursday.
There are 6,968 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland as of Friday morning. There were 783 cases added overnight.
The state health department also reported 33 new deaths statewide, increasing the death toll to 171.
Montgomery County still has the second highest number of cases in the state, behind Prince George’s County, with 1,716 cases.
There have been 1,413 hospitalizations and 397 people released from isolation in Maryland. More than 37,400 tests have come back negative.
Although there are more cases among women, more men have died from the virus. There have been 3,753 confirmed cases and 69 deaths among women, while 3,215 men have been confirmed to have the virus and 102 have died from it.
Most of the cases, 1,421, have been found in people between the ages of 50 and 59. The majority of the deaths, 58, have been from people age 80 or older. There are 36 confirmed cases in children 9 years old or younger.
The state health department did not release new data on Friday morning for cases and deaths by race.
As of Thursday, the most cases and deaths were reported in the African American population, with 2,304 cases and 61 deaths. There have been 1,694 white people who have tested positive for the virus and 45 have died.
The fewest cases were found in the Asian population, with 136 cases and six deaths.
There have been 544 cases and five deaths reported in an “other” race category. Racial data were not available for 1,507 cases and 21 deaths.
