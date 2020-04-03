Montgomery County surpasses 500 coronavirus cases
Local death toll rises to 9
Montgomery County on Friday surpassed 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19, four weeks after the first three cases were reported.
Montgomery County had six deaths as of Thursday, and now has nine as of Friday morning.
The state Department of Health reported 566 cases in Montgomery County as of Friday morning and 2,758 cases across Maryland. Local cases have risen by 68 from Thursday and 225 since Monday.
The first three cases of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, in Maryland were reported March 5. All three patients were Montgomery County residents who had traveled overseas. All three people have since recovered.
Since then, the number of confirmed cases has grown daily and all 23 counties and Baltimore City have reported at least one positive case. New cases are no longer tied to international travel.
Montgomery County — the most populous in the state — continues to have the highest total of cases. Prince George’s County on Friday reported 563 confirmed cases and Baltimore County reported 427 cases.
Statewide, there have been 42 deaths. Information about the three additional deaths in Montgomery County listed Friday morning was not immediately available.
The previously reported six local deaths are: a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s, two men in their 70s, a man older than 80 and a man in his 40s.
Nearly 21,000 people statewide have tested negative for the coronavirus.
There are 10 nursing homes in Montgomery County that have reported cases of the coronavirus among staff or residents, according to the county health department.
During an update Thursday night about the local impact and response to the disease, County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said a 3-month-old boy had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was treated and released from a hospital.
