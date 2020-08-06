Montgomery County surpasses 18,000 COVID-19 cases
Daily growth rate stays below 0.5% on Thursday
Montgomery County on Thursday added 56 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 18,032. That means about 1.6% of Montgomery County’s 1.1 million residents have been sickened by the virus.
Thursday’s daily case growth was 0.3%, continuing the county’s trend of a less than 1% daily increase. It was the fourth consecutive day of a growth less than 0.5%.
There have been 758 confirmed deaths from the virus in Montgomery County. Three new deaths were added since Wednesday.
There have also been 39 “probable” deaths from the coronavirus, meaning the disease is listed as the cause on a death certificate, but that was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
There have been 93,005 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland as of Thursday morning. There have been 3,415 confirmed deaths and 136 probable deaths in the state.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Previously, the online data dashboard was color coded to indicate which benchmarks were considered “met” or showing “significant progress” toward reopening. The colors were removed last week.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county’s data dashboard showed the following data for each benchmark:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 86 (three-day average); seven declining days out of 14
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 28 (three-day average); 10 declining days out of 14
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 64% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 10 days out of 14
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 27% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met 14 out of 14 days
● Test positivity: 2.6% (three-day average); 14 out of 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 3,771 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 9.3% for the last 30 days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 73 (three-day average); five declining days out of 14
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: one (three-day average); 11 declining days out of 14
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: five (three-day average); nine declining days out of 14
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for five days out of 14
Across Maryland, more than 1.3 million tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 4%.