Montgomery County staying consistent in COVID-19 increase over past month
County has had 15,883 cases and 724 confirmed deaths as of Tuesday
Montgomery County has been consistent in its increase in coronavirus cases during the past month, as the caseload rose 0.65% on Tuesday, for a new total of 15,883.
The county’s daily caseload has increased by less than 1% for all but one day since June 13. In that time, the county’s total number of cases has increased 17.4%, compared to the 85.8% increase in cases in the county from May 13 to June 13.
The county added two confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing its total to 724, according to figures from the Maryland Department of Health.
There have been 38 “probable” deaths from the virus in the county. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but haven’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County has been using 10 benchmarks as a guideline for deciding when to reopen and loosen restrictions. Data on the guidelines are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
On Monday, the county reported that it was no longer meeting its benchmark of maintaining an acute care bed utilization rate of 70% or less. Prior to last weekend, the county had been meeting that goal for at least 14 days, but it had dropped to 11 by Monday afternoon.
As of Monday afternoon, Montgomery County was showing that seven of 10 benchmarks had been met or shown “substantial progress”:
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 2 (three-day average); 12 declining days
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 84 (three-day average); at least 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive care unit hospitalizations: 30 (three-day average); at least 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 51% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for at least 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 27% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 at least days
● Test positivity: 4% (three-day average); at least 14 declining days
● Test administered: 2,233 (three-day average); the county is reporting that it has 4.6% testing capacity in the last 30 days; the county’s goal is 5%
The three benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 70% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 11 of 14 days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 71 (three-day average); 5 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); 11 declining days
Montgomery County also reports its progress in other areas that are not considered benchmarks, but are additional guidelines.
The county reports having met criteria in:
● leveraging health care networks to provide testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic people
● making testing options accessible across the county
● flattening or decreasing test positivity
● continuing partnerships with state officials to provide large-scale contact tracing efforts
The county reports making progress toward:
● establishing testing networks to offer “high throughput testing”
● compiling and using data by race, gender, age and geographic location to inform policy decisions
● the ability to disseminate information that addresses the impact of COVID-19 on different demographics
Statewide on Tuesday, there had been 74,260 COVID-19 cases. The total was an increase of 1% from Monday — the first time the state increase has been as high as 1% in a day since June 13.
There have been 3,202 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Maryland. There have been more than 834,000 tests administered and the test positivity rate was 4.64%.
