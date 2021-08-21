Montgomery County sees biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since February

Montgomery County on Saturday recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases since February, as the Delta variant spreads throughout the country. The number of hospitalizations is small but rising quickly; the increase in cases this month has not been accompanied by an increase in deaths.

The county recorded 176 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday – the most since 188 were recorded on Feb. 13. The county has added more than 100 cases of the virus on 14 days this month, after having never reached that mark in May, June or July.

The county has had 74,553 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Hospitalizations from the virus in the county have more than doubled this month. As of Thursday, 5.1% of hospital beds in the county were occupied by COVID-19 patients, which is up from 2% on Aug. 1.

Despite the quick rise in cases, Montgomery County has only recorded only eight confirmed deaths from the virus during August as of Saturday. That compares with 11 in July and 18 in June.

The county has had 1,591 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 72.4% of Montgomery County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 79.8% had received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, a third dose of the vaccine was available for residents in the county who are immunocompromised.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com