Increase in Montgomery COVID-19 cases surpasses 5% for first time since May 1
County adds 533 cases, 23 confirmed deaths
Montgomery County added 533 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a 6% increase from Monday — the first daily rise of more than 5% since May 1.
The county now has had 8,950 confirmed cases of the disease.
The daily percentage increase has been in single digits for all but one day this month. It was consistently in double digits until April 11.
Montgomery County added 23 confirmed death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 465.
There were also 38 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Tuesday, meaning COVID-19 was designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County has the second most cases in the state, next to Prince George’s County, which has 12,240. Montgomery County has more deaths.
The state had 41,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 1,784, or about 5%, from Monday’s total, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The state’s confirmed death toll rose to 1,963 and there have been 118 probable deaths.
There were 1,421 patients hospitalized from the virus on Tuesday, which included 884 in acute care and 537 in intensive care. About 7,200 Marylanders have been hospitalized with the virus, according to state data.
The number of hospitalizations in the state has been dropping over the last three weeks.
The county’s Department of Health does not routinely release hospitalization data on its website.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases in Maryland, with 12,454, and whites account for 8,365 cases. Statewide, 817 white people have died of the virus and 815 African Americans have died. Among Hispanic people, there have been 9,525 cases and 160 deaths.
