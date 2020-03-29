Montgomery County schools will begin first phase of online learning Monday
Students will hear from teachers starting Wednesday for updates on schedules
Since Montgomery County public school students aren’t expected to return to public schools until April 24 at the earliest because of the spread of the coronavirus, officials are rolling out the first phase of their online learning plan Monday.
Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith announced the district’s plan for continuing education for students in a message distributed Saturday.
In his announcement, Smith said the school district’s staff has been “working hard for weeks” to develop remote learning plans that address both academic and non-academic needs.
“We must be patient with each other and understand that the system won’t be perfect and we will need to adjust as we go,” he wrote.
On March 25, state Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced a four-week extension of the school closings. She said closures could possibly last longer and the academic year could be extended.
The last day of school for MCPS is scheduled for June 15.
During the first week of distance learning, students will finish working on assignments to close out the third marking period, which ends on April 17. Families will get help establishing home schedules for when students will be learning.
Teachers and students will both be given instructions for how to access, assign and submit schoolwork.
“It is important to note that remote learning plans are not meant to be an exact model of the typical school day when students are in our buildings,” Smith wrote.
On Thursday, MCPS started distributing laptops to students who needed computers at home for distance learning.
In a message Smith sent last week, he said students will be required to sign on to classes on some days previously scheduled for spring break. Classes will be held April 6 to 8. There will not be classes April 9 to 13.
Here’s what parents and students can expect this week:
Elementary School
Students will complete 1.5 to 3 hours of work per day, depending on their grade level. The first phase starts with literacy, math, art, music, and physical education. Science and social studies will be added later.
● Monday and Tuesday: Parents and students can explore online resources and tutorials on myMCPS Classroom and Google Classroom.
● Wednesday: Students will be contacted by their teachers with the time of their class meeting on Thursday.
● Thursday: Students will attend their first virtual class meetings with their teachers, who will set rules, expectations and routines, and focus on socioemotional learning.
● Friday: At the second class meeting, teachers will share the format and directions for completing the first math video lesson with students.
Middle and High School
Case managers and special education teachers will connect with students starting on Wednesday. ESOL teachers, counselors, pupil personnel workers, paraeducators and other staff members will also connect with students this week.
● Monday and Tuesday: Students can explore online resources and tutorials on myMCPS Classroom and Google Classroom.
● Wednesday and/or Thursday: Students will be contacted by their teachers to discuss the remaining assignments for the third marking period and schedule a time for the first virtual “check-in” next week.
● Friday: Students can contact teachers with questions about third-marking-period assignments.
Special Schools
A separate letter was posted with information regarding students in individualized education programs or Section 504 plans. This applies to any children attending Longview, RICA, Stephen Knolls, Rock Terrace or Carl Sandburg Learning Center.
MCPS also provided tips for preparing students for learning.
Case managers and special education teachers will contact students this week. These students will have modified schedules and materials.
