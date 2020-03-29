Montgomery County rises to 301 coronavirus cases
State total increases to 1,239
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County rose to 301 cases on Sunday from 255 on Saturday.
The Maryland Department of Heath updated its figures on Sunday morning. They show a total of 1,239 cases in the state — an increase of 247 from 992 cases on Saturday.
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of cases in Maryland. The county also has the largest population in the state.
Following behind are Baltimore County, with 162 cases, and Baltimore City, with 129 cases.
Allegany and Dorchester counties have not had any reported cases yet.
The majority of the patients are between the ages of 40 and 59.
On Saturday, the health department announced that five more people died from the virus in the state. Three of the five people had underlying health conditions.
The patients included a Prince George’s County man in his 50s, a Charles County man in his 50s, a Wicomico County woman in her 60s, a Baltimore City woman in her 60s, and a Baltimore City woman in her 80s.
Ten people in the state have died from the virus. The only death in Montgomery County was a woman who was in her 40s and had an underlying health condition.
So far, 39 patients have been released from isolation, according to the health department. More than 12,500 tests have come back negative.
On Saturday night, Gov. Larry Hogan announced there was an outbreak of the virus at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where 66 residents have tested positive. Eleven of them have been hospitalized.
