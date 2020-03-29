 Montgomery County rises to 301 coronavirus cases
  • .2020
  • .Montgomery County rises to 301 coronavirus cases

Montgomery County rises to 301 coronavirus cases

State total increases to 1,239

By Briana Adhikusuma
| Published:

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County rose to 301 cases on Sunday from 255 on Saturday.

The Maryland Department of Heath updated its figures on Sunday morning. They show a total of 1,239 cases in the state — an increase of 247 from 992 cases on Saturday.

Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of cases in Maryland. The county also has the largest population in the state.

Following behind are Baltimore County, with 162 cases, and Baltimore City, with 129 cases.

Allegany and Dorchester counties have not had any reported cases yet.

The majority of the patients are between the ages of 40 and 59.

On Saturday, the health department announced that five more people died from the virus in the state. Three of the five people had underlying health conditions.

The patients included a Prince George’s County man in his 50s, a Charles County man in his 50s, a Wicomico County woman in her 60s, a Baltimore City woman in her 60s, and a Baltimore City woman in her 80s.

Ten people in the state have died from the virus. The only death in Montgomery County was a woman who was in her 40s and had an underlying health condition.

So far, 39 patients have been released from isolation, according to the health department. More than 12,500 tests have come back negative.

On Saturday night, Gov. Larry Hogan announced there was an outbreak of the virus at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where 66 residents have tested positive. Eleven of them have been hospitalized.

Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Montgomery County schools will begin first phase of online learning Monday

Students will hear from teachers starting Wednesday for updates on schedules

Urban Bar-B-Que closing its original location in Rockville on Sunday

Restaurant has been there more than 17 years

Montgomery County has about 1,500 hospital beds. It needs 500 more.

County official says current supplies would only last up to three weeks under a surge

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Office Services Specialist |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Accounting Intern |

B.F. Saul Company

Executive Meetings Manager |

Destination DC

Foundation Coordinator |

Montgomery College

Copywriter/Editor |

Sensis

Marketing Assistant |

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine

Graphics LAN Administrator/Engineer |

CBS News

Sales & Marketing |

Bozzuto

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending