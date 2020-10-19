Montgomery County reports no new COVID-19 deaths for five days
71 new cases in county reported Monday, after five out of six days with more than 100
Montgomery County has gone five days without reporting any new COVID-19 deaths, the longest streak since March.
Since Oct. 15, the county’s total number of deaths has remained at 820. The last time the county went five days without reporting a death was March 27-31 when there were two total deaths in the county.
There have been an additional 40 “probable deaths,” meaning the coronavirus is listed as the cause of death, but it was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
While the increase in COVID-19 deaths has slowed, Montgomery County on Monday reported 71 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing its total to 24,466. Four days last week, the number of new cases per day surpassed 100, and five out of six days before Monday.
At a media briefing on Thursday, county officials said they are holding off on lifting more restrictions because of the recent uptick in cases. County Executive Marc Elrich said the county might have to return to a “more restrictive environment” and a second surge of cases “appears to be coming.”
Across Maryland, there have been 136,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,895 confirmed deaths.