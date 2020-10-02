 County reports largest increase in coronavirus cases in nearly a month
  • .2020
  • .Montgomery County reports largest increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly a month

Montgomery County reports largest increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly a month

There have been 22,810 confirmed cases in the county

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:
Coronavirus dept of health photo

Montgomery County reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, its largest single-day increase since Sept. 7.

There were 140 new cases added Sept. 7.

Friday’s new cases bring Montgomery County’s total to 22,810.

One additional confirmed death was reported on Friday, raising the county’s total to 811. An additional 40 deaths are considered “probable,” meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause, but it was not confirmed through a test.

Across Maryland, there have been 126,222 confirmed cases of COVID-19. After reporting no new deaths on Thursday for the first time since late March, the state on Friday announced one additional death, bringing Maryland’s total to 3,806.

More than 2.6 million tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 2.9%.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Council urges public access to vote canvassing

Voter intimidation will not be tolerated, election official says

Where to find a ballot drop box in Montgomery County

More will be available on Oct. 15, 24
morning-notes

Ambitious try at bus rapid transit coming to Montgomery County

Plus: Council member designs, sells ‘MoCo Strong’ T-shirts; Nursing home indoor visits now allowed

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Newcomers Guide

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

* indicates required

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending