Montgomery County reports largest increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly a month
There have been 22,810 confirmed cases in the county
Montgomery County reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, its largest single-day increase since Sept. 7.
There were 140 new cases added Sept. 7.
Friday’s new cases bring Montgomery County’s total to 22,810.
One additional confirmed death was reported on Friday, raising the county’s total to 811. An additional 40 deaths are considered “probable,” meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause, but it was not confirmed through a test.
Across Maryland, there have been 126,222 confirmed cases of COVID-19. After reporting no new deaths on Thursday for the first time since late March, the state on Friday announced one additional death, bringing Maryland’s total to 3,806.
More than 2.6 million tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 2.9%.