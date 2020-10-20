.Montgomery County reports 94 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

 Montgomery County reports 94 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday
County adds one confirmed death, for new total of 821

Montgomery County reported 94 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, a 0.38% increase from the day prior.

The county has now reported 24,560 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in early March.

On Tuesday, the county also recorded its first coronavirus-related death in six days, bringing its total to 821 confirmed deaths.

There have been an additional 40 “probable” deaths, meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, but it was not confirmed by a laboratory test.

Across Maryland, there have been 136,744 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,904 confirmed deaths.

