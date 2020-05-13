Montgomery County recreation, parks cancel summer camps
Refunds will be issued
Montgomery County’s recreation and parks departments announced Wednesday that they are canceling their summer camps because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, the county’s Recreation Department wrote that registrations for all camps and programs will be refunded, but it is developing “contingency plans for new camps in a COVID-19 environment.” Details about the contingency plans were not available.
“Our team is ready to provide services and welcome the community back to our facilities, but we will not do so until it is safe,” Recreation Director Robin Riley said in a statement. “Once we receive guidance from State officials, we will work closely with our local public health officials to determine the appropriate methods and timing to reopen our facilities and programs.”
In a separate news release, the county Parks Department announced that it, too, had canceled its summer camps, programs, events and classes.
If the coronavirus threat subsides, “limited camp programs” later in the summer will be considered, the release said.
Refunds will be issued to families who have already paid for summer programs.
Both the parks and recreation departments said they are developing online resources for families featuring educational activities.
County-run playgrounds, basketball courts and athletic fields remain closed. Parks, trails, outdoor tennis courts and the golf driving range at Germantown Recreational Park are open.