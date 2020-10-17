Montgomery County records 159 coronavirus cases in one day
No new deaths were recorded in the county
Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:
Montgomery County recorded 159 cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning — the largest single-day increase in cases in the month of October so far. The county’s caseload increased to 24,174 — an increase of 0.66%.
No new deaths were recorded in the county on Friday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
There have been an additional 40 “probable” deaths, meaning COVID-19 is listed on a death certificate, but it was not verified by a test.
Statewide on Friday, the number of cases increased to 134,329, which was a 0.58% increase from Thursday.
There had been 3,887 confirmed deaths statewide as of Friday morning.