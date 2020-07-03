Montgomery County reaches 15,000 COVID-19 cases
The county has had 709 confirmed deaths
Montgomery County has passed the 15,000 mark in COVID-19 cases.
State figures released Friday morning show the county at 15,021 cases — up 122, or 0.82%, from Thursday.
That was the largest one-day increase in cases in the county since June 13, the last time the daily increase was more than 1%.
The new data from the state Department of Health on Friday show that Montgomery County has added five confirmed COVID-19 deaths, giving it a total of 709.
There have been 38 “probable” deaths. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but haven’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County has had the most COVID-19 deaths in the state. It is second in the number of cases behind Prince George’s County, which has had 18,861.
The county is tracking conditions of the virus and using 10 metrics to consider how and when it should continue reopening. Eight of them have been met or shown “substantial progress.”
The benchmark data are updated by 2 p.m. every day. Those eight benchmarks, as of Thursday afternoon, were:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 75 (three-day average); 12 declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 2 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 125 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 42 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 67% (three-day average); the county’s benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 58% (three-day average); the county’s benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 30% (three-day average); the county’s benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 5% (three-day average); 14 declining days
The two benchmarks that have not been met are:
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 4 (three-day average); 9 declining days
● Tests administered: 1,419 (three-day average); 4.2% testing capacity in the last 30 days, the county’s goal is 5%
Statewide, there have been 68,961 known cases and 3,099 confirmed deaths from the virus.
More than 691,200 tests have been administered, with a test positivity rate of 4.92%.
Of the 422 people hospitalized with the virus in Maryland, 279 are in acute care and 143 are in intensive care. There have been 10,973 people hospitalized with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.