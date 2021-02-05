Montgomery County passes 60,000 COVID-19 cases

With 258 new cases reported on Friday, Montgomery County surpassed 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

As of Friday morning, there have been 60,040 known cases of the virus in the county in the past 11 months.

Ten new deaths were reported on Friday, raising the total of confirmed deaths to 1,290. The increase in deaths was the largest in one day since Jan. 21, when 11 were reported.

An additional 44 “probable” deaths have been reported, meaning the coronavirus is listed as the cause of death, but it was not confirmed with a laboratory test. Most of the probable deaths were reported within the first three months of the pandemic.

There have been 360,584 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, and 7,109 deaths. Across the state, 1,444 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday morning.

In Montgomery County, 78,189 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 7.4% of the population, and 15,773 (1.5%) have received the second dose.