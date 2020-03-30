Montgomery County might spend $10 million to help local hospitals
Money would be for supplies, construction costs during coronavirus pandemic
As Montgomery County continues preparing for a surge of coronavirus cases, hospitals have asked the county to help purchase supplies and cover the cost of converting non-clinical spaces into treatment areas.
The County Council is expected to vote on Tuesday on whether to use $10 million from general fund reserves to help.
The funds would be given to the county’s health department and Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security to divide among six hospitals in Montgomery County.
The hospitals in the county include Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring and Germantown, White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, and MedStar Montgomery Medical Center in Olney.
Council Member Gabe Albornoz, who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee, said in an interview that the funds could pay for ventilators, masks, hospital beds, or other supplies. It could also be used to purchase additional tents for triaging and testing patients, he said.
There are about 1,500 hospital beds in the county and an additional 500 more are needed to increase availability if there is a surge in cases.
The surge is expected to happen in May or June, according to Dr. Earl Stoddard, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Stoddard told Bethesda Beat on Friday that hospitals and the county have looked at using nursing homes, assisted living facilities, conference centers, hotels, and other locations for places to find or add beds.
He said construction schedules for unfinished areas of local hospitals have been expedited. Those include two floors of White Oak, a floor at Holy Cross in Germantown, and up to two observation areas at Holy Cross in Silver Spring.
There are about 170 ventilators and a small collection of temporary ventilators in the county, Stoddard said.
The amount of money was decided through conversations with Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, and Stoddard.
“This $10 million will be used as efficiently and quickly as possible,” Albornoz said, adding that more money may be needed later. “This is an initial investment so that we can help with preparations now.”
Council President Sidney Katz said in an interview that hospitals could use the money to hire more people.
“As they gear up for what we believe will unfortunately be additional needs, they’re going to need more people,” he said. “We’re just trying to be helpful to the people that are going to be saving our lives.”
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.