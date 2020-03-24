Montgomery County increases to 107 coronavirus cases
Now 349 confirmed cases across Maryland, up more than 100 from Sunday
The number of Montgomery County coronavirus cases has increased to 107, according to figures released Tuesday morning, up from 93 as of Monday.
There were 349 confirmed cases across Maryland on Tuesday, according to figures released by the state Department of Health, up from 288 on Monday, and 105 more than on Sunday.
Montgomery County has the highest share of Maryland’s cases, and Prince George’s County has the next highest total, with 63 as of Tuesday morning.
Montgomery College announced Monday night that a student and a staff member had tested positive for coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
Over the weekend, a Montgomery County police officer tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said on Saturday.
Additionally, three people have died in Maryland from COVID-19 according to the Department of Health, including a Montgomery County woman who was in her 40s and had an underlying medical condition.
On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all nonessential businesses to close across the state at 5 p.m., which was the latest of a number of measures the state has taken to control crowd size and slow the spread of the virus.
As more testing is done and becomes available, the number of confirmed cases is expected to increase, health and government officials have said.