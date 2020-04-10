Montgomery County health officer orders shoppers to wear face coverings
Mandate starts Monday; only ‘small number’ of customers can enter store at a time
Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County's health officer
File photo
Starting Monday, shoppers at Montgomery County stores must wear a face covering, under an order the county’s health officer announced Thursday evening.
The order says retailers must not allow more than “a small number” of customers into a store at once, according to a county press release. The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
“We are working on many fronts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Travis Gayles, the health officer, said in the press release. “Protecting shoppers and store employees is critical.”
Gayles’ order comes two days after the Montgomery County Council discussed a similar face-covering mandate for both employees and customers in essential facilities and retail stores.
The regulation the council was considering would have made it a class C civil violation for someone who did not follow it.
Employers would have to provide face coverings to employees who interact with coworkers and customers in person, starting April 16.
However, no citations would be given to employers who show “good faith effort” to obtain appropriate face coverings, according to the proposal.
Council Members Gabe Albornoz and Hans Riemer were the lead sponsors of the regulation, which the council was expected to discuss and put up for a vote on April 14.
In text messages on Thursday night, Albornoz and Riemer said they were pleased by Gayles’ order.
Albornoz wrote that he prefers the health order because “it can be implemented more quickly.”
Riemer wrote in a text message that the council will pull its proposal and is glad to see quick action.
Under Gayles’ order, retail stores must let employees wear masks or face coverings, the county’s press release says.
Stores also must give employees access to clean restrooms stocked with soap and sanitizer. Employees must be allowed to wash their hands at least every 30 minutes, the press release says.
Retailers must establish “capacity limits” by allowing only “a small number of customers” in the store at a time.
A violation carries a $500 fine on first offense and a $750 fine for each subsequent offense.
This story will be updated.
***
