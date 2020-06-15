Montgomery County has smallest growth in COVID-19 cases since March 15
Eight of 10 reopening benchmarks met
Montgomery County’s increase in new COVID-19 cases was the smallest on Monday since mid-March.
On Monday, the state Department of Health reported 50 new confirmed cases in Montgomery County for a total of 13,657, an increase of about 0.4% from the day prior. That is the smallest percentage increase since March 15, when no new cases were reported.
The first three cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County were reported on March 5.
The county’s growth in cases has been less than 2% every day since June 5. It has been less than 1% for three of the past four days.
Montgomery County reports meeting or having significant progress in eight out of 10 benchmarks it set to gauge when social distancing restrictions can be eased.
The eight benchmarks that the county considers to be met or showing significant progress are:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 207 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: seven (three-day average); 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 79 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 62% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 45% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 9% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: five (three-day average); 13 declining days
● Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 110 (three-day average); 12 declining days
The two benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 68% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met for eight days
● Tests administered: 1,439 (three-day average); 3.8% testing capacity in the last 30 days (the county’s goal is to test 5% of its population each month)
The county is now in phase 1 of its reopening, in which some restrictions have been eased. County Executive Marc Elrich has said he expects phase 2 to start this week, as long as the progress is not undone, but he has not given a date.
The county added four new confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to state data. The total of confirmed deaths is now 655.
Another 39 deaths are considered “probable,” meaning COVID-19 is listed as the cause on a death certificate but it has not been confirmed through a laboratory test.
Across Maryland, there have been 62,032 cases of coronavirus, according to Monday’s data. That’s an increase of 331 cases, or 0.5%, from Sunday.
There have been 2,817 confirmed deaths in Maryland. The statewide positivity rate is at 6.55%.