Montgomery County has had more new COVID-19 cases this month than in all of November

Montgomery County has reported more new cases of COVID-19 through the first 18 days of December than it had in the entire month of November.

On Friday, the Maryland Department of Health reported 425 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 41,172 since the start of the pandemic.

So far in December, the county has recorded 7,772 new cases of the virus, compared to 7,407 in the entire month of November.

Montgomery County is averaging 432 new cases of the coronavirus each day in December.

December also has been deadlier so far than in all of November.

As of Friday, the county has reported 1,012 COVID-19 deaths, 94 of which have occurred in December. There were 79 total coronavirus deaths in the county in November.

There have been an additional 45 “probable” deaths from the virus, meaning the coronavirus is listed as the cause of death, but it was not confirmed with a laboratory test.

Across Maryland, there have been 246,553 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,188 confirmed deaths.

The statewide test positivity rate is 7.8%.