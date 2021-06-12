Montgomery County has had 15 or fewer new daily COVID-19 cases for all of June

Montgomery County reported 11 new coronavirus cases Saturday, a metric that has been trending in a positive direction for all of June.

There have been 15 or less new daily cases for the first 12 days of the month, according to data from the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The last time the county reported more than 15 new cases was May 31, when 18 cases were reported. It’s the first time since March 2020 that 15 new daily cases or less have been recorded for a dozen straight days, although the county was conducting fewer tests then than now.

The county’s positivity rate has remained below 1% for all of June. The last day it was reported at 1% or more was May 30, according to data from DHHS.

There were no new confirmed deaths from the virus Saturday, leaving the total at 1,565. There have been an additional 52 “probable deaths”, which means COVID-19 was listed as the cause but it was not confirmed with a laboratory test.

According to information from DHHS, all of the key health metrics used to measure the severity of the pandemic, as of Friday, were listed as “low risk” or “very low risk.”

Here is the latest county data available, as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday:

COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people: 1.0

Test positivity rate: 0.7%

Percent change in new cases per 100,000 people over the past week compared to the previous week: -55.6%

Percentage of hospital beds occupied: 74.7%

Percentage of intensive care unit beds occupied: 70.1%

Percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients: 1.6%

As of Friday, 56.4% of county residents are fully vaccinated and 64.7% have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine. County officials, however, have been using higher vaccination numbers during weekly briefings, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.