Montgomery County has reported 300 or more cases of COVID-19 on 16 of 19 days this month. The county added 314 cases on Saturday.

In November, the number of cases in the county exceeded 300 on seven days. Before November, June 4 was the last time the county exceeded that mark in one day.

The county also added two confirmed deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,014.

There have been an additional 45 “probable” deaths from the virus, meaning the coronavirus is listed as the cause of death, but it was not confirmed with a laboratory test.

Maryland added 2,201 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, to bring the total to 248,754. There have been 5,242 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state had a positivity rate of 7.77% on Saturday.