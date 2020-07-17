Montgomery County exceeding 5% COVID-19 testing capacity in last 30 days
Six of 10 county data benchmarks have been met or show "substantial progress"
Montgomery County is meeting its goal of 5% testing capacity for COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health and Human Services.
On Thursday afternoon, the county’s data dashboard showed that it has had 5.4% testing capacity for the last 30 days, with a three-day average of 3,251 tests administered.
Prior to Thursday the county had not broken the 5% mark for a 30-day period. The County Council has called for more testing sites and better testing access in recent weeks.
The dashboard, updated at 2 p.m. each day, shows 10 benchmarks that the county is using to help determine how quickly to reopen.
The number of benchmarks that have been met or shown “substantial progress” declined this week from eight to six.
For months, all of the benchmarks have been color coded — apparently to indicate which have been met, which are close to being met and which are not close to being met, although the county does not provide a guide explaining the colors.
On Friday morning, however, all of the colors were gone — all numbers were in black type.
As of Thursday afternoon, the six benchmarks that had been met or shown substantial progress were:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 92 (three-day average); at least 14 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive care unit hospitalizations: 30 (three-day average); at least 14 declining days
● ICU bed utilization rate: 52% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for at least 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 24% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 at least days
● Test positivity: 7% (three-day average); at least 14 declining days
● Test administered: 3,251 (three-day average); the county is reporting that it has 5.4% testing capacity in the last 30 days; the county’s goal is 5%
The four benchmarks that haven’t been met are:
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); 10 declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 70% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 10 of 14 days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 92 (three-day average); 4 declining days out of 14
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 5 (three-day average); 9 declining days
Montgomery County also reports its progress in other areas that are not considered benchmarks, but are additional guidelines.
The county reports having met criteria in:
● leveraging health care networks to provide testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic people
● making testing options accessible across the county
● flattening or decreasing test positivity
● continuing partnerships with state officials to provide large-scale contact tracing efforts
The county reports making progress toward:
● establishing testing networks to offer “high throughput testing”
● compiling and using data by race, gender, age and geographic location to inform policy decisions
● the ability to disseminate information that addresses the impact of COVID-19 on different demographics
Color coding remained on Friday for the additional guidelines — green for “criteria met” and yellow for “making progress.”
Montgomery County has had 16,153 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, according to the Maryland Department of Health — a 0.6% increase from Thursday. The number of cases has increased by less than 1% for all but one day since June 13.
The county added three confirmed deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 728.
There have been 38 “probable” deaths from the virus in the county. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but haven’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Statewide, as of Friday, there have been 76,371 cases and 3,227 confirmed deaths. There have been more than 896,000 tests administered and the test positivity rate is 4.43%.
