Montgomery County COVID-19 test positivity has been below 4% since mid-February

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Montgomery County has been lower than 4% since mid-February.

The last time the rate was 4% or higher was on Feb. 17.

It has been 3% for the past week. At its peak early in the pandemic, the test positivity rate spiked to nearly 32%.

When a second wave of cases hit in the winter, the rate again rose, reaching 8% on Jan. 8. It steadily declined through February, and has held around 3% for eight weeks.







A rate below 5% is considered an indicator of “low risk” of COVID-19 transmission in the community, according to the county health department. A rate less than 3% is considered “very low” risk.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and five confirmed deaths. Since the pandemic began, there have been 69,049 cases of the virus and 1,460 confirmed deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, the county’s case rate per 100,000 people was 9.3, down from 12.0 on April 13.

In Maryland, there have been 438,789 cases and 8,419 confirmed deaths from the virus.