Montgomery County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has fallen 3 percentage points in the past month.

According to the county health department’s data dashboard, the county had a positivity rate of 5% on Saturday, based on a two-week average. That was a drop from Jan. 7 and 8, when the average positivity rate was 8%.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County each day has tapered off this month.

The county added 154 cases on Monday, bringing its total to 60,633 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been five days this month in which the county has added fewer than 200 cases, compared to one day for all of January, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

The county added five confirmed deaths from the virus on Monday, bringing its total to 1,303.

There have been 44 “probable” deaths in the county. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.

Maryland added 903 cases of COVID-19 on Monday to bring the total to 364,553, an increase of 0.25%. There have been 7,193 confirmed deaths statewide.

As of Monday, 8.18% of Montgomery County residents had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 1.75% of residents had received a second dose.

Across the state, 9.02% of residents had received a first dose of a vaccine on Monday, and 2.56% had received a second dose.