Montgomery County COVID-19 cases rise 0.44% in one day
County's caseload has increased by less than 1% for 22 consecutive days
COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County rose 0.44% on Wednesday morning, bringing the county’s total to 17,305, according to the latest figures from the Maryland Department of Health.
The county has experienced a daily increase in its caseload of less than 1% for 22 consecutive days. Since June 13, the increase has only exceeded 1% once.
Maryland’s caseload on Wednesday increased to 86,285, a 0.89% rise from the previous day’s total. Cases in the state have risen at a slightly higher rate than the county this month, exceeding 1% in increases on some days.
No new deaths related to the virus in the county have been reported the past two days. There have been 748 confirmed deaths in the county.
The county has had 39 deaths that are considered “probable,” meaning the coronavirus is listed as the cause on a death certificate, but that was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
Across the state, there have been 3,347 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 131 probable deaths.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Those benchmarks are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
This month, the county stopped using color coded numbers to denote whether progress has been made in each category.
Since the middle of this month, the county has been meeting or showing “substantial” progress in six of 10 categories consistently. Prior to that, substantial progress was being made or benchmarks were met in eight categories.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the six benchmarks the county was meeting or showing “substantial progress” in were:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 92 (three-day average); 10 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 22 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 46% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 20% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 3.1% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 3,967 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 7.7% for the last 30 days
The four benchmarks that weren’t met or showing substantial progress were:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 103 (three-day average); four declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); seven declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); five declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 69% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for six days
Across Maryland, more than 1.16 million tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 4.77%.
Of the 571 people currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, 426 are in acute care and 145 are in intensive care.
