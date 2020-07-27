 Montgomery County COVID-19 cases increasing at slower rate than state
County stays under 1% in additional cases per day

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Coronavirus dept of health photo

The number of known cases of COVID-19 has increased at a consistently lower rate in Montgomery County compared to the entire state. 

The county’s caseload increased by 0.85% Monday morning, to bring the total to 17,164. The number of cases has increased by less than 1% per day for 20 consecutive days.

Statewide, the number of cases rose 1.35%, bringing the total to 84,876. The daily rise in cases has been more than 1% for eight of the past 14 days. 

The county also added three confirmed deaths on Monday, to bring its total to 748.

There have been 39 “probable” deaths. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on death certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Those benchmarks are updated by 2 p.m. every day.

Since the middle of this month, the county has been meeting or showing “sustantial” progress in six of 10 categories consistently. Prior to that, substantial progress was being made or benchmarks were met in eight categories. 

As of Sunday afternoon, the six benchmarks the county was meeting or showing “substantial progress” in were:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 95 (three-day average); 12 declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 20 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 49% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 18% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 3.0% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 3,807 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 7.3% for the last 30 days

The four benchmarks that weren’t met or showing substantial progress were:
● Number of new confirmed cases: 122 (three-day average); four declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); six declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); six declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 73% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for six days

There have been 3,315 confirmed COVID-19 deaths across Maryland. More than 1,120,000 tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 4.47%.

Of the 536 people currently hospitalized with the virus in the state , 391 are in acute care and 145 are in intensive care.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending