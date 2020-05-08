Montgomery County COVID-19 cases increase 5% in one day
State surpasses 30,000 cases
Montgomery County recorded 284 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, an increase of 5% from Thursday. There have been 6,316 known cases of the disease in the county.
The county’s death toll rose to 324 on Friday, nine more than the day prior.
There were also 31 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Friday. In those cases, COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
There have been 30,485 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide — an increase of 4% in one day — and 1,453 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus, according to the Maryland Department of Health. There have been 107 probable deaths statewide.
There are 1,674 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which includes 1,103 in acute care and 571 in intensive care. There have been 2,041 people released from isolation and more than 121,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases in Maryland, with 10,165, including 595 people who have died of the virus. Among whites, there have been 6,695 cases and 598 deaths, and Hispanic people account for 6,067 cases and 101 deaths.
Most of the state’s deaths are among people 80 years or older.
There have been 1,455 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in people younger than 20, according to state data.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com.
