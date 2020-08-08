Montgomery County COVID-19 cases increase 3.9% over past week
121 cases added Saturday; Daily growth stays under 1%
Through the first week of August, Montgomery County has recorded 595 new cases of the coronavirus, a 3.9% increase since July 31.
Through the first week of July, the county had recorded 529 cases, a 4% increase from the end of June.
On Saturday, the county added 121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 18,260 since the pandemic began in mid-March.
Saturday’s daily case growth was 0.6%, marking the 32nd consecutive day the increase was less than 1%.
One new death was added since Friday. There have been 763 confirmed deaths from the virus in Montgomery County.
There have also been 39 “probable” deaths from the coronavirus, meaning the disease is listed as the cause on a death certificate, but that was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
There have been 94,581 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland as of Saturday morning. There have been 3,440 confirmed deaths and 137 probable deaths in the state.
About 1.4 million COVID-19 tests have been administered across Maryland, with a positivity rate of about 4%.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Previously, the online data dashboard was color coded to show which benchmarks were considered “met” or showing “significant progress” toward being met. The colors were removed last week.
As of Thursday afternoon, the county’s data dashboard showed the following data for each benchmark:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 85 (three-day average); six declining days out of 14
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 26 (three-day average); eight declining days out of 14
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 66% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for eight days out of 14
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 26% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met 14 out of 14 days
● Test positivity: 2.9% (three-day average); 14 out of 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 2,548 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 9.5% for the last 30 days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 76 (three-day average); six declining days out of 14
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: two (three-day average); 13 declining days out of 14
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: six (three-day average); seven declining days out of 14
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 75% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for four days out of 14.