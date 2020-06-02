Montgomery County COVID-19 cases increase 2% in one day
Eight more confirmed deaths in county, for new total of 584
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County increased 2% in a day, rising to 11,731 on Tuesday.
The daily increase by percentage for the county has been between 1% and 3% every day since May 20. Additionally, the figure has consistently been in single digits since mid-April.
Eight more confirmed deaths were added to the county’s total on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 584.
There also are 40 “probable” deaths related to the virus in the county. “Probable” deaths have coronavirus listed as the cause of death on death certificates but haven’t been confirmed by laboratory tests.
As of Monday, the county was testing an average of 1,149 people, which is a three-day rolling average. For every 1,000 people, 47.7 tests are being administered, which is about 4.8%.
On Monday, when businesses and other entities started opening in the county, two of the county’s nine benchmarks for reopening had been met and there was progress on others.
County officials have said criteria had to be met or show substantial progress, based on the most recent 14 days of data. Other standards that had shown progress included the test positivity rate, the number of daily deaths and hospitalizations.
The county updates its benchmark data by 2 p.m. each day. The data posted Monday afternoon were:
• Number of new confirmed positive cases each day: 147 (three-day average); 9 declining days out of the last 14
• Number of COVID-19 new deaths each day: 7 (three-day average); eight declining days
• COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 303 (three-day average); nine declining days
• Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: eight (three-day average); eight declining days
• COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 114 (three-day average); five declining days
• Acute care bed utilizations rate: 71% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met one of the last 14 days
• Intensive Care Unit bed utilization date: 71% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 80% or less has been met 14 out of the last 14 days
• Percentage of ventilators in use: 56% (three-day average); the county benchmark of 70% or less has been met 14 out of the last 14 days
• Test positivity rate: 14% (three-day average); nine declining days
Across the state, there have been 54,175 confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning. There have been 2,474 confirmed deaths.
The state’s positivity rate is now 10.5%. A total of 366,331 tests have been conducted and 261,640 people have tested negative.
There are currently 1,148 patients in the hospital across the state with COVID-19. Of those, 667 are in acute care and 481 are in intensive care.
The breakdown of cases and deaths by race/ethnicity on Tuesday was:
- African Americans 15,631 cases and 1,019 deaths
- Whites had 10,603 cases and 10,039 deaths
- Hispanics had 13,901 cases and 234 deaths
- Asians had 1,024 cases and 96 deaths
- People of other races had 2,725 cases and 32 deaths
- Data were not available for 10,291 cases and 54 deaths
