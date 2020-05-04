Montgomery County COVID-19 cases increase 13% over weekend
Number of deaths in county rises to 274; state has more than 1,200
Montgomery County added 630 cases of coronavirus over the weekend to bring its total to 5,384 — an increase of 13% since Friday.
There had been 4,754 confirmed cases as of Friday.
Six new deaths were reported in the county on Monday morning, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health, which puts the county’s death toll at 274.
There were also 27 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County. In those cases, COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
There had been 26,408 COVID-19 cases statewide as of Monday morning, a 12.5% increase since Friday, and 1,216 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus, according to the Department of Health. There have been 101 probable deaths statewide.
Overall, Montgomery County has the second most coronavirus cases, after Prince George’s County, which had 7,598 cases as of Monday.
Garrett County in western Maryland had the fewest cases, with four.
There are 1,649 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which includes 1,086 in acute care and 563 in intensive care. There have been 1,695 people released from isolation and more than 110,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases and deaths with 9,147 and 503, respectively. Among whites, there have been 5,873 cases and 502 deaths, and Hispanic people account for 4,892 cases and 81 deaths.
Statewide, the top age bracket for the number of cases was 50 to 59, followed by 40 to 49, then 30 to 39.
The most deaths were in the 80+ age category.
