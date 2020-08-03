Montgomery County COVID-19 cases increase 0.5% on Monday
County's total rises to 17,842; state has had 91,144 cases
Montgomery County recorded 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, bringing its total to 17,842 since early March, according to data from the state Department of Health.
Monday’s increase represents a 0.5% increase from Sunday.
The number of cases in the county has risen by less than 1% for 27 consecutive days, and for all but one day since June 13.
There have been 754 confirmed deaths from the virus in Montgomery County. Four new deaths were added since Saturday.
The county has had 39 deaths that are considered “probable,” meaning the coronavirus is listed as the cause on a death certificate, but that was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
There have been 91,144 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland as of Monday morning. There have been 3,389 confirmed deaths and 134 probable deaths in the state.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Those benchmarks are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
As of Sunday afternoon, the county’s data dashboard showed the following data for each benchmark:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 86 (three-day average); nine declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 26 (three-day average); 13
declining days
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 63% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 13 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 24% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 2.3% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 4,606 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 8.8% for the last 30 days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 120 (three-day average); three declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); eight declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); nine declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 70% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for six days.
Across Maryland, nearly 1.3 million tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 4.4%.
Of the 548 people currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, 413 are in acute care and 135 are in intensive care.