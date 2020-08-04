Montgomery County COVID-19 cases grow less than 0.5% for past two days
Total rises to 17,910 cases, 755 confirmed deaths for county
Montgomery County recorded 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, an increase of 0.4% from the day prior, according to data from the state Department of Health.
The number of cases in the county has risen by less than 1% for 28 consecutive days, and for all but one day since June 13. For the past two days, the growth of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County has been below 0.5%
There have been 17,910 confirmed cases since the first cases were reported March 5.
There have been 755 confirmed deaths from the virus in Montgomery County. One new death was added since Monday.
The county has had 39 deaths that are considered “probable,” meaning the coronavirus is listed as the cause on a death certificate, but that was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
There have been 91,854 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland as of Tuesday morning. There have been 3,396 confirmed deaths and 134 probable deaths in the state.
Most of the COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland were closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Those benchmarks are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
As of Monday afternoon, the county’s data dashboard showed the following data for each benchmark:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 85 (three-day average); nine declining days out of 14
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 28 (three-day average); 12 declining days out of 14
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 64% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 12 days out of 14
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 25% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 out of 14 days
● Test positivity: 2.3% (three-day average); 14 out of 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 4,795 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 9% for the last 30 days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 91 (three-day average); four declining days out of 14
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); nine declining days out of 14
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); nine declining days out of 14
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 69% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for six days out of 14
Across Maryland, more than 1.3 million tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 4.4%.
Of the 547 people currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, 410 are in acute care and 137 are in intensive care.