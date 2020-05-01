Montgomery County COVID-19 case total rises 11% in one day
County sees its largest single-day increase
Montgomery County added 454 cases of coronavirus on Friday to bring its total to 4,754 — an increase of 11% in one day.
Friday’s increase is the county’s largest in one day since the pandemic began and the largest daily increase by percentage since April 16. In the weeks since then, the daily percentage increase had stayed in single digits, until Friday.
Seven new deaths were reported in the county on Friday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health, which puts the county’s death toll at 236.
There were also 26 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Friday. In those cases, COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Overall, Montgomery County has the second most coronavirus cases, after Prince George’s County, which had more than 6,735 as of Friday.
There have been 23,472 COVID-19 cases statewide as of Friday, an 8% increase from Thursday’s total, and 1,098 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus, according to the Department of Health. There have been 94 probable deaths statewide.
There are 1,668 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which includes 1,100 in acute care and 568 in intensive care. There have been 1,517 people released from isolation and more than 97,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases and deaths with 8,093 and 436, respectively. Among whites, there have been 5,147 cases and 436 deaths, and Hispanics account for 3,884 cases and 69 deaths.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com
***
For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.
To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.