Montgomery County Council wants state to focus on safeguards for gun shops
Letter to Hogan asks about safety, staffing, background checks
As sales increase at gun shops, the Montgomery County Council and some advocacy groups are asking the state to focus on safety and oversight.
In a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday, the County Council and the groups asked that the state make sure operators of gun stores comply with social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as customers not congregating in crowds and stores limiting the number of people who can be inside at a time.
“More specifically, we are concerned about the evidence of long lines in and outside crowded stores and about customers touching inventory items and inadvertently spreading disease,” the letter says.
The groups also refer to “accountability with our gun policies,” which, if not followed, “can have deadly consequences for individuals who are at higher risk during times of serious social isolation, particularly those experiencing domestic violence and/or mental health crises, and who might not access support systems that would be available during normal circumstances.”
Bethesda Beat reported last week that some gun shops in Montgomery County noticed much higher sales in March. Shop owners suggested that fears over the potential for disorder and civil unrest and a growing need by some people to protect their homes were factors.
The letter asks about guidance for firearms dealers on social distancing recommendations, security requirements for stores, mandates for additional security staffing and the state’s ability to keep up with required background checks.
“We urge you to extend the background check period to account for the possible delay in processing, ensuring that courts and law enforcement have sufficient time to update the [National Instant Criminal Background Check System] and process requests,” the letter says.
The other groups that signed on to the letter are: Marylanders for the Prevention of Gun Violence, Court Watch Montgomery, March For Our Lives Maryland, MoCo Women and Do the Most Good MoCo.
