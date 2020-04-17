 Montgomery County Council wants state to focus on safeguards for gun shops
  • .2020
  • .Montgomery County Council wants state to focus on safeguards for gun shops

Montgomery County Council wants state to focus on safeguards for gun shops

Letter to Hogan asks about safety, staffing, background checks

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:

As sales increase at gun shops, the Montgomery County Council and some advocacy groups are asking the state to focus on safety and oversight.

In a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday, the County Council and the groups asked that the state make sure operators of gun stores comply with social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as customers not congregating in crowds and stores limiting the number of people who can be inside at a time.

“More specifically, we are concerned about the evidence of long lines in and outside crowded stores and about customers touching inventory items and inadvertently spreading disease,” the letter says.

The groups also refer to “accountability with our gun policies,” which, if not followed, “can have deadly consequences for individuals who are at higher risk during times of serious social isolation, particularly those experiencing domestic violence and/or mental health crises, and who might not access support systems that would be available during normal circumstances.”

Bethesda Beat reported last week that some gun shops in Montgomery County noticed much higher sales in March. Shop owners suggested that fears over the potential for disorder and civil unrest and a growing need by some people to protect their homes were factors.

The letter asks about guidance for firearms dealers on social distancing recommendations, security requirements for stores, mandates for additional security staffing and the state’s ability to keep up with required background checks.

“We urge you to extend the background check period to account for the possible delay in processing, ensuring that courts and law enforcement have sufficient time to update the [National Instant Criminal Background Check System] and process requests,” the letter says.

The other groups that signed on to the letter are: Marylanders for the Prevention of Gun Violence, Court Watch Montgomery, March For Our Lives Maryland, MoCo Women and Do the Most Good MoCo.

***

For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


UPDATED: Maryland schools to remain closed through May 15

School buildings across the state have been closed since March 16
Untitled design (33)

Coronavirus cases in Montgomery County increase 30% since Monday

11,572 cases recorded in Maryland

School Notes: Certain graduation requirements waived for high school seniors

Plus: Board of Education to meet Tuesday, will receive COVID-19 update

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Marketing Internship Summer 2020 |

Washington Wizards

Associate Oral Historian |

American Institute of Physics

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Legal Assistant |

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Junior Systems Administrator – Level 1 |

Bowman Williams

Platform Manager |

NBCUniversal

Communications Specialist |

National Children's Museum

Manager, CE Provider Services |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending