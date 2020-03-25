Coronavirus cases quadruple in a week in Montgomery County
County had 127 cases Wednesday morning; Maryland has 423
The number of Montgomery County coronavirus cases has increased to 127, according to figures released Wednesday morning, up from 107 on Tuesday. The new total is more than four times as high as it was one week ago.
There were 423 confirmed cases across Maryland on Wednesday, according to figures released by the state Department of Health, up from 349 on Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus cases in Montgomery County has more than quadrupled in the past week. There were 31 cases in the county on March 18.
The number of cases in Maryland has increased nearly fivefold in the past week, from 85 on March 18.
Montgomery County has the highest share of Maryland’s cases, and Prince George’s County has the next highest total, with 76 as of Wednesday morning.
Montgomery County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that a staff member at Whetstone Elementary School in Gaithersburg had tested positive for coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
Also among Montgomery County’s cases are a Montgomery College student and staff member, the school announced Monday night. A county police officer has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Four people have died in Maryland from COVID-19 according to the Department of Health. The most recent was a Prince George’s County man in his 60s who had an underlying health condition, state officials announced Tuesday.
A Montgomery County woman in her 40’s also died from COVID-19, the health department announced last weekend.
As more testing is done and becomes available, the number of confirmed cases is expected to increase, health and government officials have said.