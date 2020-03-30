Montgomery County coronavirus cases increase to 341; state death toll at 15
There have been 1,413 cases in Maryland
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County rose to 341 cases on Monday from 301 on Sunday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Maryland’s total of coronavirus cases increased to 1,413 on Monday — an increase of 174 from 1,239 cases statewide on Sunday morning.
Health and government officials have said they expect the number of cases to rise as more testing is done.
The department also announced five additional deaths late Sunday afternoon, bringing the total in Maryland to 15.
The state said those five victims were:
• a Carroll County man in his 90s
• a Howard County man in his 70s
• a Prince George’s County man in his 30s
• a Prince George’s County woman in her 50s
• a Prince George’s County man in his 70s
All had underlying medical conditions, according to the health department.
On Saturday, the health department announced that five people died from the virus in the state. Three of the five people had underlying health conditions.The patients included
• a Prince George’s County man in his 50s
• a Charles County man in his 50s
• a Wicomico County woman in her 60s
• a Baltimore City woman in her 60s
• a Baltimore City woman in her 80s
The only death in Montgomery County as of Monday has been a woman who was in her 40s and had an underlying health condition.
Montgomery County continues to have the highest number of cases in Maryland. The county also has the largest population in the state.
Prince George’s County has the second most as of Monday with 294, followed by Baltimore County with 186.
There have been 353 patients that have been hospitalized and 43 have been released from isolation. There have also been more than 13,000 negative test results.
On Saturday night, Gov. Larry Hogan announced there was an outbreak of the virus at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where 66 residents have tested positive. Eleven of them have been hospitalized. One has died.On Friday night, Montgomery County officials announced that residents and staff at three nursing homes, four Fire & Rescue members and an employee at a Bethesda liquor store had tested positive for coronavirus.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include fever, coughing and shortness of breath, the Department of Health says. It can be spread through person-to-person contact, touching surfaces and coughing and sneezing.