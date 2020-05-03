Montgomery County coronavirus cases increase 5% in a day
States announces 12 new confirmed deaths in county; total is now 268
There have now been 5,150 cases of the coronavirus reported in Montgomery County — an increase of 5% since Saturday.
The Maryland Department of Health announced 12 new deaths in the county on Sunday morning, bringing the death toll to 268. There have been 27 “probable” deaths, in which coronavirus was designated as the cause of death, but it had not been confirmed by a laboratory test.
Across the state, there have been 25,462 cases — an increase of 989 cases overnight — and 1,156 deaths. The number of probable deaths has reached 99.
There have been 107,332 tests that have come back negative and 1,666 people have been released from isolation.
Of the more than 1,600 people currently hospitalized, 1,070 are in acute care and 565 are in intensive care. More than 5,000 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.
Montgomery County has the highest number of deaths in the state. It continues to have the second highest number of cases in the state behind Prince George’s County, with 7,333 cases. Prince George’s County has had 265 confirmed deaths.
Garrett County has the fewest cases, with four, and no recorded deaths from the virus.
In the state, more cases — 4,534 — have been found in people ages 40 to 49, and the most deaths — 506 — have occurred in people age 80 or older.
Women account for 13,493 cases and 566 deaths. Men have had a higher death toll with 616 deaths, but fewer cases, at 11,969.
A disparity in cases continues to be found in the races affected by the virus. There have been 8,871 cases and 500 deaths among African Americans. Whites are next, with 5,698 cases and 486 deaths.
There have been 4,625 cases and 78 deaths among Hispanics, and 530 cases and 39 deaths among Asians.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.