Montgomery County coronavirus cases increase 4% in past day
County's death toll passes 300
Montgomery County’s total number of known cases of COVID-19 rose by 249 — about 4% — on Wednesday, bringing its total to 5,790 cases.
With 12 new deaths, the county’s death toll rose to 304, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
There were also 29 “probable” deaths in Montgomery County as of Wednesday. In those cases, COVID-19 is designated as the cause on a death certificate, but the result has not been confirmed by laboratory tests.
Montgomery County has the highest death toll among Maryland jurisdictions.
There have been 28,163 COVID-19 cases statewide as of Wednesday morning, a 4% increase from Tuesday, and 1,338 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus. There have been 99 probable deaths statewide.
Of the state’s deaths, 44% were among people older than 80, according to state data.
Statewide, the top age bracket for the number of cases was 50 to 59, followed by 40 to 49, then 30 to 39.
Montgomery County has the second most coronavirus cases among Maryland jurisdictions, behind only Prince George’s County, which had 8,135 cases as of Wednesday.
Garrett County had the fewest cases, with four.
There are 1,707 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which includes 1,123 in acute care and 584 in intensive care. Nearly 5,500 Maryland residents have been hospitalized with the virus since early March.
There have been 1,903 people released from isolation and more than 115,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
African Americans make up the largest number of cases, with 9,648. There have been 542 deaths among African Americans.
Among whites, there have been 6,280 cases and 562 deaths, and Hispanic people account for 5,394 cases and 91 deaths.
