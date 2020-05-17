Montgomery County coronavirus cases increase 21% in a week
There have been 8,206 cases and 437 deaths in the county
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County rose 21% in a week, bringing the total number of cases to 8,206 as of Sunday morning.
Overnight, 218 cases were added to the count.
Data released by the Maryland Department of Health also showed 14 new deaths. The death toll is now at 437 in the county.
There are 38 “probable” deaths in the county, in which the coronavirus is designated as the cause of the death on death certificates but has not been confirmed by a laboratory test.
Montgomery County has had the highest number of deaths from the virus in Maryland. It has had the second highest number of known cases in the state behind Prince George’s County, which had 11,316 cases as of Sunday morning.
There have been single-digit increases of cases in Montgomery County for 33 of the last 35 days, following double-digit increases in late March and early April.
Across Maryland, cases increased 19% in a week. There are now 38,803 confirmed cases in the state — 836 of which were added overnight.
There have been 1,876 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 116 “probable” deaths.
More than 156,100 tests have come back negative and 2,816 people were released from isolation.
There are 1,460 people currently hospitalized with the virus — with 898 in acute care and 562 in intensive care. Nearly 7,000 people have been hospitalized with the virus throughout the duration of the public health crisis.
A chart shows that hospitalizations are at their lowest level in about three weeks.
More women, 20,211, have had the virus compared to men, who account for 18,593 cases. However, more men, 945, have died from the virus, compared to 931 women.
There have been 12,052 cases and 777 deaths among African Americans. Hispanics account for 8,907 cases and 154 deaths.
Among white people, there have been 8,058 cases and 779 deaths. Asians have had 752 cases and 67 deaths.
