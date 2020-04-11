 Montgomery County coronavirus cases increase 11% in a day
Two new deaths announced in county

By Briana Adhikusuma Follow @briadhikusuma
| Published:

This story was updated at 10:52 a.m. on April 11, 2020 to add additional case data.

There are now 1,537 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Montgomery County, an increase of 11% since Friday.

According to data released by the Maryland Department of Health, there have been an additional two deaths in the county, bringing the total death toll to 36.

There have been 7,694 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state – 726 were added overnight.

Statewide, a total of 206 people have died from coronavirus. There have been 1,709 people hospitalized and 431 people have been released from isolation. More than 39,500 tests have come back negative.

Montgomery County continues to have the second highest number of confirmed cases behind Prince George’s County, which has 1,923 cases.

Statewide, more than 4,100 women and 3,500 men have tested positive for the virus. More men (121) have died from the virus than women (85).

The majority of the confirmed cases, 1,565, have been found in people between the ages of 50 and 59. The most deaths, 71, have occurred among patients 80 or older. There have been only 45 confirmed cases in children nine or younger.

As of Friday, African Americans have accounted for the majority of cases and deaths. There have been 2,599 cases and 77 deaths among African Americans.

Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.

