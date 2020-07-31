Montgomery County coronavirus cases up 0.98% in one day, second highest increase of month
County's daily caseload increase has been below 1% for all but one day this month
The number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County increased 0.98% on Friday, bringing the county’s total during the pandemic to 17,568.
The county’s caseload has increased by less than 1% on every day this month, except for July 7, when the increase was 1.11%. The increase on Friday is the second highest in one day this month.
Montgomery County has had 750 confirmed deaths from the virus. No new deaths were reported on Friday.
The county has had 39 deaths that are considered “probable,” meaning the coronavirus is listed as the cause on a death certificate, but that was not confirmed by a laboratory test.
Across Maryland, there had been 88,346 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, an increase of 1.34% from the previous day. The state’s daily caseload increase has been slightly higher than the county’s, with the increase exceeding 1% on five of the past eight days.
There have been 3,362 confirmed deaths and 131 probable deaths across the state.
Montgomery County officials are using certain metrics to help determine how and when the county should expand its reopening. Those benchmarks are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
Up until the middle of this month, county officials were using color-coded numbers to denote whether each metric had been met, shown progress or not shown progress.
As of Thursday afternoon, the county’s data dashboard showed the following data for each benchmark:
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 88 (three-day average); nine declining days
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 25 (three-day average); 14 declining days
● ICU unit bed utilization rate: 56% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 23% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days
● Test positivity: 4% (three-day average); 14 declining days
● Tests administered: 2,685 (three-day average); the county’s testing capacity is at 7.9% for the last 30 days
● Number of new confirmed cases: 78 (three-day average); five declining days
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); eight declining days
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 6 (three-day average); seven declining days
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for six days
Across Maryland, more than 1.21 million tests have been administered, with a positivity rate of 4.54%.
Of the 590 people currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, 462 are in acute care and 128 are in intensive care.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com