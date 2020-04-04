 Montgomery County coronavirus cases double in six days
State total surpasses 3,000

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
Via CDC

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County has doubled in the past six days.

On Saturday, the county recorded 640 cases, and the state total climbed to 3,125. On March 28, there were 301 local cases and 1,239 statewide.

For the first time on Saturday, Montgomery County did not have the largest number of confirmed cases. Prince George’s County had the most cases with 653, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Baltimore County reported 491 cases and Baltimore City recorded 343 cases.

Statewide, there have been 53 deaths, up from 42 on Friday.

Nine people have died in Montgomery County. No new local deaths were reported Saturday morning.

More than 800 Maryland residents have been hospitalized with the disease. On Friday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said about 43% of people hospitalized received intensive care.

More than 22,000 people have tested negative for the virus, and 159 people have recovered and been released from isolation.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesamagazine.com

For other Bethesda Beat coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

To see a timeline of major coronavirus developments in Maryland and Montgomery County, click here

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

