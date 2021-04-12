Nearly one-fourth of Montgomery County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, 433,930 residents (41.3%) had been partially vaccinated and 255,144 (24.3%) were fully vaccinated.

Montgomery County added 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and has had 68,144 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The county has added more than 100 cases on six consecutive days and 10 of 12 days this month.

The county has had 1,447 confirmed deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic through Monday, and has recorded 21 so far in April.

As of Monday, there had been 427,715 cases of COVID-19 across Maryland and 8,284 confirmed deaths.