Montgomery County adds 68 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 0.36%
County has had 771 confirmed deaths
Montgomery County added 68 COVID-19 cases on Monday according to the latest figures from the Maryland Department of Health — an increase of 0.36%. The county has had 19,071 cases.
The county’s caseload has increased by less than 1% per day each day since July 7. Monday’s increase is tied for the lowest since Aug. 6.
No new confirmed deaths were reported in the county on Monday. Two were added Sunday, to bring the county’s total to 771.
There have been 39 “probable” deaths from the virus. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause of death on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.
Montgomery County has had the second highest number of cases in Maryland, after Prince George’s County, with 24,719. Montgomery has the most deaths of any county in the state.
Across the state as of Monday, there have been 100,715 cases of COVID-19 and 3,504 confirmed deaths. The state’s daily increase has also been below 1% consistently since Aug. 3.
Montgomery County has been tracking metrics to measure conditions of the pandemic and to help determine when and how to continue reopening. The figures are updated by 2 p.m. every day.
As of Sunday, the county’s metrics were:
● Acute care bed utilization rate: 71% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for two days out of 14
● COVID-19 related intensive-care unit hospitalizations: 20 (three-day average); five declining days out of 14
● Number of new COVID-19 related deaths: 1 (three-day average); seven declining days out of 14
● Number of COVID-19 related emergency room patients: 4 (three-day average); nine declining days out of 14
● Number of new confirmed cases: 84 (three-day average); 13 declining days out of 14
● COVID-19 related hospitalizations: 74 (three-day average); 11 declining days out of 14
● ICU bed utilization rate: 63% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 80% or less has been met for 14 days out of 14
● Percentage of ventilators in use: 28% (three-day average); the county’s goal of 70% or less has been met for 14 days out of 14
● Test positivity: 2.5% (three-day average); 14 declining days out of 14
● Tests administered: 4,324 (three-day average); 10.8% testing capacity in the last 30 days
Of the 435 patients currently hospitalized with the virus in Maryland, 329 are in acute care and 106 are in intensive care. There have been 13,658 people hospitalized with the virus since the health crisis started in March.
More than 1.6 million tests have been administered statewide, with a test positivity of 3.27%.
