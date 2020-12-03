Montgomery County adds 266 cases of coronavirus overnight
Four more confirmed deaths recorded in county; new total is 928
Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:
Montgomery County recorded 266 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday to bring the county’s total to 34,425 — an increase of 0.78% overnight.
The county has added more than 200 cases on all but one day since Nov. 13, as cases have surged during the last several weeks.
The county added four new confirmed deaths from the virus on Thursday, bringing its total to 928.
There have been an additional 42 “probable deaths.” “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause of death on certificates, but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.
Across Maryland on Thursday, there have been 205,399 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1.01% from Wednesday.
There have been 4,606 confirmed deaths statewide as of Thursday.