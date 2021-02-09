Montgomery County adds 202 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Chart by Karilyn Mason

Montgomery County added 202 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday to bring its total to 60,835 — an increase of 0.33%.

The county has been adding fewer cases so far this month, with just one day with more than 300 new cases of the virus.

The average number of cases added per day was 217.9 during the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 6. That compares to weekly averages in the 300s and 400s in January.

The county added four confirmed deaths from the virus on Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,307.

There have been 44 “probable” COVID-19 deaths in the county. “Probable” deaths have the coronavirus listed as the cause on certificates but have not been confirmed by laboratory tests yet.

Across Maryland as of Tuesday, there had been 365,529 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 0.27% from Monday. There have been 7,234 confirmed deaths statewide.

As of Tuesday, 8.45% of Montgomery County residents had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1.94% had received a second dose.

Statewide, 9.24% of the population has received a first dose and 2.8% had received the second dose.

Maryland had a positivity rate of 5.78% as of Tuesday.